blue dragon sea slug

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

They may look cute, but don't touch them!

A Blue Dragon washed up in Port Aransas, TX. Right: Multiple 'blue buttons' washed ashore in Port Aransas, TX.

Jace Tunnell | University of Texas, Marine Science Institute

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing.

These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally named Blue Glaucus. You're able to identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a Sci-Fi film.

As eerily cute as they look, scientists say to not touch them because they sting similarly to what they feed on: Portuguese man o' war (small predatory animals). And that sting packs a punch.

A blue dragon inside a vile.A blue dragon inside a vile.Jace Tunnell | University of Texas, Marine Science Institute

According to American Oceans, "The Blue Glaucus not only eats it, but it also recycles the stinging cells from the Portuguese man-of-war to use as their own protective devices."

Beach sightings of these guys are pretty rare here in the U.S.

According to the Mission-Aransas Preserve, the recent strong onshore winds along the Texas coast have pushed the Blue Glaucus further inland, which gives them a larger chance of getting washed ashore.

There have been multiple sightings on Corpus Christi beaches since last week, and one is going viral on TikTok.

On the video, user @leigh_viv describes seeing a blue dragon while visiting Whitecap Beach in Corpus Christi, TX last weekend.

Beware, even if you choose not to venture into the water, they still make their way onshore and dry up — something marine biologists nicknamed "blue buttons".

