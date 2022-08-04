These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US
Some TX cities also rank the lowest. 📚
The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies, like Google, and celebrities have increasingly moved over the past decade.
The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock, TX and Georgetown, TX, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
The data was based on 150 of the largest towns in the country. It revealed where the most intellectually developed Americans are using their degrees.
The website rated different aspects of each hotspot like the quality of education offered and how many citizens, 25 years and older, retain a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Austin and the two suburbs scored spot 13 for the gap size between the quality of education offered and the level of schooling for this demographic.
Additionally, they earned the 11th rank for educational attainment, or, simply put, the share of adults who currently live there and graduated from different institutions.
Other Texan towns made the list but didn't rank so high, including the DFW area (No. 73) and Houston, TX (No. 88). Some were at the tail end of the rated areas with McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX (No. 148), and Brownsville, TX (No. 149).
In stark contrast to the state capital, the south Texas cities that include the regions surrounding McAllen and Brownsville have the least amount of High School and College graduates who live there currently.