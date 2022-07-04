These 2 Texas Cities Ranked In The Top 10 Of America’s Best BBQ
200 U.S. cities were ranked, and another state stole the show! 🍖
Texas is generally known as one of the United State's ultimate destinations for finding some scrumptious barbecue, along with Tennessee and North Carolina. But which state really owns the title of the best BBQ in America? According to LawnStarter's food experts, Missouri should be at the top of our minds when it comes to our favorite food.
LawnStarter combed through 200 major cities in the country to crown the winner based on data. They created a list of the best-ranked places where mouth-watering BBQ is easily accessible, the quality is stellar, and the awards earned by restaurants or pitmasters are abundant.
Missouri made it to the top of the list with St. Louis (No.1), Kansas City (No. 2) and Springfield (No. 4).
Two Texas cities made the top 10 of the meticulous ranking, compiled by three experts in the U.S. food industry.
Austin, TX made the eighth spot because of the sheer amount of barbecue haunts there are.
Houston, TX finished at number 10 due to the high volume of awards for good barbecue earned locally, most likely due to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Annual BBQ cook-off.
Dallas, TX was far behind at number 75.
@acheatdayfoodie
Nothin better than #rodeohouston #rodeocookoff with a smoke team like this! #food #foodie #foodtiktok #tiktokfood #smokedmeat #bbq #barbecue #barbeque #fyp #fypシ
If you want the chance to taste some of the world's best smoked meat and sauces, you can head to the Bayou City at the end of each February for the rodeo's cookoff competition. The event is typically invite-only to attend, but there are ways you can still get a bite.
However, HTX still has some incredible spots like The Pit Room in Montrose if you can't snag a visit to the cook-off.
If you visit the Texas state capital too, you're bound to spot a smoked meat joint nearly every square mile. Austin topped the list for being so accessible due to the many places to choose from.
Celebrities who stop in town love to eat at all the big names like Terry Black's, or Salt Lick.
Also, another honorable Lone Star State mention on LawnStarter's list was Brownsville, TX, which ranked first for having the "Highest Share of Top-Rated Establishments Serving BBQ".
This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.