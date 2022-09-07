These Restaurants Have The Best BBQ In Dallas, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
🥩🍖
Today, BBQ is a wildly popular food staple across the U.S., especially in the South, with many cities boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best).
Since Texas is one of the best states when it comes to BBQ, we've decided to list the top places to visit to have a true Southern foodie experience, based on the highest-rated spots on Tripadvisor.
Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews as of August 12, 2022.
#28. Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 325 N Saint Paul St Ste C4, Dallas, TX 75201-3801
#27. Smokey Joe's Bar-b-Que
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 6407 S R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75232-3245
#26. Cousin's Bar-B-Q
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: DFW Airport, Dallas, TX
#25. Cousin's BBQ
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: DFW Airport, Terminal D North Village Gate 27, Dallas, TX 75261
#24. Spring Creek Barbeque
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 2827 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237-3534
#23. One 90
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 10240 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75238-4408
#22. Dylan's Barbeque Saloon
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 2110 W Northwest Hwy Suite B, Dallas, TX 75220-4212
#21. Soulman's Barbeque
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 1054 Regal Row, Dallas, TX 75247-4405
#20. Baker's Ribs
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 3033 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1506
#19. Smoky Rose
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 8602 Garland Rd Garland Rd & Lakeland Dr, Dallas, TX 75218-3913
#18. Back Country BBQ
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 6940 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231
#17. Niwa Japanese BBQ
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 2939 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1504
#16. Baby Back Shak
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 1800 South Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75215
#15. Big Al's Smokehouse BBQ
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 3317 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235-7629
#14. Smokey John's Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 1820 W Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75235-5031
#13. Pappas Bar-B-Q
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 2231 West NW Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220
#12. Bone Daddy's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 8856 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75240-4209
#11. 18th & Vine BBQ
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 4100 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3218
#10. Sammy's Bar-B-Q
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 2126 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201-2017
#9. Terry Black's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 3025 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1506
#8. Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 1950 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
#7. Mike Anderson's BBQ House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 5410 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235-7211
#6. Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (441 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 2202 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235-7321
#5. Off the Bone Barbeque
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 1734 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215-1941
#4. Cattleack Barbeque
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 13628 Gamma Rd, Dallas, TX 75244-4406
#3. Lockhart Smokehouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (920 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 400 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-4611
#2. The Slow Bone
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 2234 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6202
#1. Pecan Lodge
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,847 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $ - $
- Address: 2702 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1412
