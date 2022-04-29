The Most Populated Florida City Has More People Than San Francisco & It's Not Miami
There's so many people in such a small city.
If you grew up in Florida, visited the area, or even read some of the headlines that come out of the Sunshine State, you'd think Miami is the most populous city, but it is not. Jacksonville, FL's population is far higher than the Magic City.
In fact, the home of the Jaguars has so many people, the metropolis even trumps San Francisco, California!
Jacksonville has reportedly over 920,000 people and is expected to reach over 930,000 people in July of this year, whereas, San Francisco has reportedly 915,000 residents and is expected to be over 925,000 around the same time.
Miami is not even close to either city, ranking below 500,000 people. With crowded beaches like South Beach, that can be hard to believe!
The North Florida city nearly isn't as popular as the West Coast's Bay Area and East Coast's hot spot. So, what is it about JAX that attracts so many people?
It is known for its boutique and quaint areas, like Fernandina Beach and the historic St. Augustine.
The metropolitan is mixed with gorgeous beach towns, which has the population skyrocketing as one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. Not to mention, the city limits reach a larger square mileage than other popular places in Florida.
Besides the gorgeous blue waters and stunning sunsets, Jacksonville is attractive for its community feel. They have festivals, local eats, museums, and other visitor attractions.
Recently, Spa One Ocean at the One Ocean Resort on Atlantic Beach was just named one of the best spas in the world, according to a 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners list.
Put a pin on your maps because, this northern Florida city is expected to continuously take the lead with new data predictions.