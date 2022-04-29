Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

best spas in florida

These 6 Best Spas In Florida Were Ranked Among The Top In The World

Do not disturb. 🧖♀️

Florida Associate Editor
A spa room at The Conrad in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Right: The spa area at Spa One Ocean in Jacksonville, FL.

@conradftlbeach | Instagram, @oneoceanresort | Instagram

Picture being at a peaceful resort with a fluffy robe on and maybe even a refreshing glass of champagne at one of the best spas in Florida. You just left your hot stone massage and now are ready to take a dip in the hot tub. What a fantasy...

This relaxing dream could all be possible now that Forbes ranked these facilities across the Sunshine State as the Star Award Winners on the planet.

From Miami all the way up north to Atlantic Beach, there are five-star and recommended spas at your service. In fact, Florida, as a whole, won 21 top-ranked spots on the planet! We narrowed the list down to six spas in some of the South's major cities.

Spa One Ocean at the One Ocean resort in Jacksonville made the list, and with massage beds facing the ocean, we can totally see why!

The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Amelia Island takes the cake for its beachfront location and, a crowd favorite, the soothing hot tub.

As we make our way down, we stop at The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. A fun day in Orlando doesn't just have to be at the theme parks. Kick back and enjoy a quiet day. This stay even has a lazy river if you need to just float your worries away.

Many of the luxurious resorts in Miami dominated the list, but we're spotlighting The Spa At Mandarin Oriental for its gorgeous ocean views. With skyrises draping the background, it's almost like taking a "Self-Care Sunday" on a normal Tuesday.

Other spas that made the list include the Eau Spa in West Palm Beach as well as The CONRAD Spa in Fort Lauderdale.

What a great time for this list to come out at the start of your weekend!

