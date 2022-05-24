A SeaWorld Performer Roasted A Dad For Not Carrying A Diaper Bag In A Hilarious Viral TikTok
“Wow these comments are insane,” the mother posted on the video.
Viral TikTok videos have been one of the most prominent ways the "average Joe" has been publicly called out for disapproving behaviors... and this performer at SeaWorld in Orlando couldn't resist.
An audience member posted to TikTok, while he was visiting Florida, of a mime who was entertaining the audience when he saw a couple walking and the woman was holding both the baby and the diaper bag, which didn't look so light.
The entertainer asked if they were together and after they confirmed, he took the bag off her shoulder and placed it on the dad's shoulder. The mother laughed, the crowd went wild, and the TikTok comments heated up.
The video received 12.9 million views and over 25,200 comments.
Many people in the comments were praising the mime. One user wrote: "said SOOO much without saying a single word," and her mention received over 110,100 likes.
The mother in the video then commented on the video identifying herself, and she tried to laugh along with the audience who also seemed to find the situation hysterical.
After reading what everyone else had to say about it, she immediately came to the defense of her partner.
"Wow these comments are insane! We literally just parked the stroller- which he pushed ALL day. He is seriously the best husband and father!" She set the record straight.
The mother in the video commenting on the video.fiestascondjnova | TikTok
The couple even went on to the Today show about the post, and both found the situation hysterical putting up a united front.
As for returning to the adventure park, it's possible they'll make sure to take turns holding the diaper bag before they walk past a mime again.