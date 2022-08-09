Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

These Florida Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US

The numbers are at an all-time high.

Florida Associate Editor
Broward Health Medical Center. Right: Downtown Jacksonville.

Jillian Cain | Dreamstime, Viktor2013 | Dreamstime

Florida ranks in many polls, though this new study isn't one that is considered "best of the best". It found that Florida made the top 10 for the highest STD rates in the U.S., according to Innerbody Research based on CDC findings.

The state ranks No. 4 for the most reported total infections per 100,000 people. That number is 259,033 cases. It makes seventh place for the largest STD numbers overall.

Besides population, they based further research on chlamydia cases, gonorrhea cases, syphilis cases and HIV cases.

If we break those numbers down even further, Florida cities take the crown for the most to top the list with the largest amount.

Tallahassee, FL at No. 14

The Sunshine State's capital had 1,990 reported STD cases per 100,000 people.

  • HIV Cases: 1,257
  • Chlamydia Cases: 3,379
  • Gonorrhea Cases: 1,083
  • Syphilis Cases: 101
Besides the capital building, Tallahassee is a big college town and home to the Florida State University Seminoles. This means there are constantly people moving in and out of the city for various reasons.

Fort Lauderdale, FL at No. 17

The Southern hot spot hits 1,871 per 100,000 people in STD cases.

  • HIV Cases: 19,483
  • Chlamydia Cases: 12,167
  • Gonorrhea Cases: 4,436
  • Syphilis Cases: 426
Fort Lauderdale is well known for its beaches but isn't only bombarded with residents. So many tourists come here, too. In fact, many New Yorkers and Californians moved to this area since the pandemic.

Jacksonville, FL at No. 23

The Northeast city is the most populated in the whole state, however, their reported occurrences per 100,000 people only are at 1,694.
  • HIV Cases: 6,450
  • Chlamydia Cases: 8,810
  • Gonorrhea Cases: 4,259
  • Syphilis Cases: 239
Jacksonville is a more laid-back coastal town with a widespread community feel. They have over 900,000 people occupying the area.

Miami, FL at No. 24

Since Miami is a wildly developing city, you might think they would make the top of the list. However, they only have 1,686 STD cases/100,000 residents.
  • HIV Cases: 26,316
  • Chlamydia Cases: 14,680
  • Gonorrhea Cases: 4,971
  • Syphilis Cases: 581
However, Miami spiked five spots since the last CDC STD Surveillance and it's a testament to the rapidly going tourist destination.

The state that had the most cases in the U.S. is California with 399,673 and the city is Jackson, MS at 4,281 per 100K population.

