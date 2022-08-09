These Florida Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
The numbers are at an all-time high.
Florida ranks in many polls, though this new study isn't one that is considered "best of the best". It found that Florida made the top 10 for the highest STD rates in the U.S., according to Innerbody Research based on CDC findings.
The state ranks No. 4 for the most reported total infections per 100,000 people. That number is 259,033 cases. It makes seventh place for the largest STD numbers overall.
Besides population, they based further research on chlamydia cases, gonorrhea cases, syphilis cases and HIV cases.
If we break those numbers down even further, Florida cities take the crown for the most to top the list with the largest amount.
Tallahassee, FL at No. 14
The Sunshine State's capital had 1,990 reported STD cases per 100,000 people.
- HIV Cases: 1,257
- Chlamydia Cases: 3,379
- Gonorrhea Cases: 1,083
- Syphilis Cases: 101
Fort Lauderdale, FL at No. 17
The Southern hot spot hits 1,871 per 100,000 people in STD cases.
- HIV Cases: 19,483
- Chlamydia Cases: 12,167
- Gonorrhea Cases: 4,436
- Syphilis Cases: 426
Jacksonville, FL at No. 23
- HIV Cases: 6,450
- Chlamydia Cases: 8,810
- Gonorrhea Cases: 4,259
- Syphilis Cases: 239
Miami, FL at No. 24
- HIV Cases: 26,316
- Chlamydia Cases: 14,680
- Gonorrhea Cases: 4,971
- Syphilis Cases: 581
The state that had the most cases in the U.S. is California with 399,673 and the city is Jackson, MS at 4,281 per 100K population.