Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
Georgia is in the top three states with the most reported cases.
When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South.
Using the most recent data from the CDC, a study from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank #3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
Other Southern states that made the top ten list include South Carolina, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama.
Georgia alone sees 1,535 cases per 100,000 people, but residents three cities are more at risk than others.
These locations in Georgia ranked on the list of U.S. cities that have the highest STD rates in the entire country.
Augusta, GA at No. 6
Augusta, GA had 2,596 reported STD cases per 100,000 people.
- HIV Cases: 1,400
- Chlamydia Cases: 2,636
- Gonorrhea Cases: 1,100
- Syphilis Cases: 97
Savannah, GA at No. 20
The Hostess City had 1,783 reported STD cases per 100,000 people.
- HIV Cases: 1,696
- Chlamydia Cases: 2,633
- Gonorrhea Cases: 765
- Syphilis Cases: 62
Atlanta, GA at No. 22
The state capital, Atlanta, GA, had 1,714 reported STD cases per 100,000 people.
- HIV Cases: 31,833
- Chlamydia Cases: 23,724
- Gonorrhea Cases: 8,136
- Syphilis Cases: 1,100
The CDC estimates that there are millions of new STD cases every year in the United States.
Experts say that you can reduce your risk of contracting and spreading infection by using condoms, reducing your number of sexual partners, getting vaccinated for HPV, and regularly getting tested.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.