'Canada's Drag Race' Has Opened Casting For Season 3 & You Could Be The Next Superstar Queen
Start your engines!
Calling all queens! Canada's Drag Race season three is open for casting and you should get your application in ASAP.
On Wednesday, November 10, the Canadian version of RuPaul's Drag Race posted on social media accounts that it's looking for contestants to make their "werkroom debut."
Are you ready to make your werkroom debut? \n\nCasting for #CanadasDragRace Season 3 is now open. Apply here: https://www.crave.ca/canadasdragrace\u00a0pic.twitter.com/8xWbSVE4ie— Canada's Drag Race (@Canada's Drag Race) 1636563601
"Do you have the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent to be Canada's next drag superstar?" asks the application form.
To apply to the show, you need to be 19 years old by November 8, 2021, a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident of Canada, and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We are proud of how Canada's Drag Race has resonated with audiences at home and abroad over its first two seasons," says Karine Moses, senior vice president of content and news at Bell Media. "The series is a celebration of Canada's vibrant drag community, and the immense talent of its artists, and we're thrilled to sign on for another season."
So start your engines, and in the words of Mama Ru, "may the best woman win!"