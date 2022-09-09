NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Gisèle Lullaby Says A Fortune Cookie Gave Her The Confidence Boost To Win 'Canada's Drag Race'

She's the first ever French-Canadian to win.

Toronto Associate Editor
Gisèle Lullaby, the winner of "Canada's Drag Race" season three.

Courtesy Crave/Bell Media.

Canada's Drag Race has come to an end, and a star from Montréal has been crowned the winner of season 3.

Gisèle Lullaby won Canada's Drag Race, and she's the first-ever French-Canadian to win the show, which, as you can imagine, is a pretty big deal.

Lullaby told Narcity that it's "such an honour" to represent Québec.

"French Canadians are the best people on earth. I mean, all Canadians are really supportive. And that's amazing. But to represent my own people, and to make them proud... it's just a good moment," she said wholeheartedly.

But Gisèle also told us that the night before the series finale, Jada Shada Hudson ordered some Chinese food with four "lucky" fortune cookies. Perfect for the four final contestants.

Yes, it's looking like a scene from Freaky Friday.

"We opened it backstage (on the day of the finale), and people were getting really mad because we didn't do it on camera," she added.

The Montréal winner said that Jada Shada Hudson, the runner-up from Toronto who lost against Gisèle in the lip sync battle, got a cookie stating, "When a door closes, another one opens."

Gisèle said Jada answered, "Oh, so I don't win."

Kimmy Couture, a queen representing Ottawa, had a cookie that said, "A bad thing doesn't mean a bad thing."

Miss Fiercalicious, the other Toronto drag queen, got her fortune cookie — and it wasn't very fortunate because it was straight-up blank.

Gisèle's cookie, on the other hand, stated, "You create your own stage. The audience is waiting."

"It was the day of filming. So I was like, 'let's do this! I'm ready!' It was a boost of confidence for the final," she said passionately.

So, in other words, a fortune cookie predicted the winner of this year's Canada'sDrag Race.

As the show's winner,Gisèle Lullaby goes home with $100,000 grand prize and the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar.

