canadas drag race

Canada's Drag Race Queen Vivian Vanderpuss Talks Consent & How Quickly It Can Change

"The need for consent doesn't stop at 'Yes, I would love to have sex.'"

Toronto Associate Editor
Vivian Vanderpuss on Canada's Drag Race.

Courtesy of Crave/Bell Media

Canada's Drag Race is slowly coming to an end for the season, and this week, the Queens on the show had to say their goodbyes to Vivian Vanderpuss.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Vanderpuss, who proudly represents Victoria, B.C., spent half her time on the show being shocked that she was even on Canada's Drag Race at all, she told Narcity.

In fact, other stars have said they believed she would be this season's winner. While on the show, the performer gave the judges a lot to be impressed by! On this week's episode, she wore an entire Italian dinner on the runway!

However, a meaningful and important conversation arose in the episode about consent and what it actually means.

Kimmy Couture and Vivian Vanderpuss shared a moment on the show talking about consent – or lack of – in sexual contexts.

"It's bizarre to me that it's a conversation that we have to keep having with adults, like over and over and over again," she said.

Vanderpuss believes that consent is not really taught in our cultures and schools, but "it's so basic."

As performers, Vanderpuss says to "create a space where people can feel safe, and that they can feel that, you know, consent is not only mandatory, but it's also very sexy."

Conversations revolving around consent "is a beautiful thing." As a result, people can connect with others in a way that "is authentic and genuine."

The star from B.C. takes great pride in fostering a space and community wherever she makes people feel safe and heard, and that's why they come to see shows.

Unfortunately, Vanderpuss shared that she has been in a situation "where walking away from it did not feel like there was a true line of consent."

"I think consent can change even throughout an action. So, consent doesn't stop at 'Yes, I would love to have sex.' It happens throughout the whole process," she concludes.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.

