This 'Canada's Drag Race' Queen Says She Had An Inappropriate Encounter With A Ghost & WTF
"So here I am now, just telling the ghost story to the world."
Canada's Drag Race season three is over, but there's still a lot to talk about — especially some of the show's more WTF moments.
Like in the seventh episode on August 25, when Jada Shada Hudson, a queen representing Toronto and Barbados, shared a story with the other queens, shocking the entire workroom and beyond.
Jada told the world how she believes a ghost once touched her while she was sleeping, and it really freaked her out.
Hudson recounted the story to Narcity, sharing that one night, while she was sleeping, her door kept opening after she was sure she had shut it, causing her to think that something "weird" was happening.
She says she ignored it and went back to sleep, and when she woke up in the morning, something felt odd about her backside.
"I felt like my booty was played with. You know, like if you have intercourse there — that feeling somewhat," Hudson shared.
So many questions were rushing through Jada's mind, but she said it had been "a long time" since she had had intercourse there.
Naturally, she turned to Google for the answer to her questions, which might've been a bad idea. Jada found some answers she didn't want to accept.
She explained that her Google search yielded stories of experiences similar to her own and said, "There are actually people that actually had intercourse with a ghost at night."
At first, Jada didn't want to truly believe it, but she couldn't find any other justification or explanation as to why she felt what she did.
"It wasn't just me laying down, like something happened, for sure," she reiterated.
But the drag queen said she didn't even remember having told the ghost story on the show until after watching the episode when it aired.
At a viewing party in Montréal, Jada was with Miss Fiercalicious when she was reminded that Fierce was the one who instigated the ghost story conversation in the CDR workroom and prompted Jada to share.
"Fierce said it: She's not like other girls, she's worse... that little rascal," Hudson said.
"So that's how I ended up telling the ghost story in the workroom. And they showed it. So here I am now, just telling the ghost story to the world," she laughed.