Jagmeet Singh Blames Pierre Poilievre For The GST Credit Increase Not Going Out Sooner
"It's appalling."
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has blamed Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre for stopping the GST Credit hike from getting to Canadians faster.
In a tweet posted on September 28, Singh claimed that the night before, Conservative MPs blocked efforts by NDP MPs to "expedite" the GST rebate increase of up to $467 going out to Canadians.
"Instead of answering our call to act quickly, Pierre Poilievre said no to working through the evening," Singh said.
The NDP leader mentioned that this will delay "relief" for millions of Canadians who are in need of "immediate support."
"It's appalling," Singh said.
The $467 payment that Singh was trying to expedite is just one part of the increased GST payments introduced by the federal government.
Back on September 13, Justin Trudeau announced there would be a hike to the GST Credit, and it is for Canadians who are eligible for the quarterly rebate cheques.
The GST payments will be doubled over the next six months to support around 11 million people in Canada, according to the prime minister.
"This will provide hundreds of dollars of support to Canadians, including half of all families and half of all seniors in the country," Trudeau said.
With the credit increase, single Canadians without children would get up to $234 extra, couples with two children would get up to an additional $467 and seniors would get $225, on average.
The first GST cheques holding the extra cash will be sent to eligible Canadians on October 5, 2022.
Payments go out to low and modest-income Canadians every quarter to offset the costs of GST and HST that they pay regularly.
Every Canadian applies for the credit when they file their taxes each year, and those who qualify automatically receive the rebate.