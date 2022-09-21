Trudeau Broke Down All The Help You Can Get To 'Deal With The Rising Cost Of Living'
The PM said the federal government is "putting money back into your pockets."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has explained how his government is trying to help Canadians with the cost of living through various benefits and support programs, including a hike to the GST credit.
On September 20, Trudeau posted a series of tweets to mark the start of a new session of parliament and give a breakdown of what the feds are doing right off the bat.
"The first pieces of legislation our government introduced will provide relief for the middle class and people who need it most," the prime minister said.
Then, he went on to mention that the federal government is "putting money back into your pockets to deal with the rising cost of living" with these supports.
\u201cIt\u2019s official: Parliament is back in session, and the first pieces of legislation our government introduced will provide relief for the middle class and people who need it most. More on how we\u2019re putting money back into your pockets to deal with the rising cost of living:\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1663720443
The federal government is doubling the GST Credit for six months which will support about 11 million people in Canada.
"Single Canadians without children would receive up to an extra $234, couples with two children would receive up to an extra $467, and seniors would receive an extra $225 on average," Trudeau wrote.
This would apply to eligible Canadians as of October 5, 2022, which is when the next GST cheques are set to go out.
On top of that, a new Canada Dental Benefit is being introduced for children under 12 years old who don't have access to dental insurance.
Parents will get payments totalling up to $1,300 per eligible child for dental care services over the next two years. That works out to up to $650 for each child per year.
Also, the federal government is providing a one time top up of the Canada Housing Benefit. More than a million renters will get a $500 payment.
Since you don't automatically get the Canada Housing Benefit, which is in collaboration with provinces and territories, you have to apply for the additional support.
"This is part of our broader plan to make housing more affordable – we're also helping people save, curbing speculation, and increasing the supply of homes," Trudeau said on Twitter.
The plan to make housing more affordable in Canada was laid out in the 2022 federal budget and it included a new Tax-Free First Home Savings Account, the doubling of the First-Time Home Buyers' Tax Credit and an extension of the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.