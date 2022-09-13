Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Trudeau Says Parents Can Save Up To $1,300 Per Child With Canada's New Dental Care Plan

He also announced Canada's first national dental care program.

Trending Associate Editor
Justin Trudeau has laid out the details of Canada's dental care plan and some families stand can save as much as $1,300 over the next two years.

On Tuesday, September 13, the PM shared details on Canada's dental care program during a press conference in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

"As promised earlier this year, we're moving forward on dental care," he said.

The proposed dental benefit will give eligible parents or guardians with children under the age of 12 direct and tax-free payments to cover dental expenses up to $1,300 per child — that's $650 per year.

These are targeted measures that will support "the middle class and those working hard to join it," he said.

The support will be available to families with adjusted net income under $90,000 per year and without existing dental coverage; as well as families whose net income is under $70,000.

To access the benefit, parents or guardians of eligible children would need to apply through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

If approved, this dental benefit will come into effect on December 1, 2022, but would also cover expenses from October 1, 2022, onwards.

However, it looks like this is just the beginning.

Trudeau also stated that the feds aim to have a national dental care program for those who are under the age of 18, persons with disabilities and seniors started by the end of 2023.

The full program is expected to come into effect in 2025 for households with incomes under $90,000.

This news comes following a deal between Justin Trudeau's Liberals and the NDP, agreed upon earlier this year.

In exchange for a national dental plan, and a few other key priorities, the NDP has promised to help keep Trudeau's government in power until 2025.

Singh has been a firm supporter of national dental care and he has pushed for Canadians to have access to free dental care in the past.

Trudeau's announcement on Tuesday was part of a wider affordability plan that also includes a housing benefit for renters and a federal GST rebate.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

