Singh Slams Poilievre For Trying To Block Dental Care For Kids When His Is 'Paid By Taxpayers'
"It's callous and it's wrong," the NDP leader said.
NDP leader Jamgeet Singh has called out Pierre Poilievre for trying to block the federal government's dental care plan while his dental is "paid by taxpayers."
Singh posted a video on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok about the situation that unfolded on October 19 and even showed the names and ridings of all of the Conservatives MPs who voted against the dental care bill.
He also directly called out the Conservative leader by name, slamming him for having dental benefits paid for by taxpayers since he was 24 years old because he has a government job.
@thejagmeetsingh
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative MPs don't think children under 12 deserve dental care. Every last one of them voted against it. Every. Single. One. Stand with New Democrats, with parents, and with 12-year-olds — and fight back.
"Pierre Poilievre tried to block dental care for children. But he failed," Singh said in the post. "Mr. Poilievre has enjoyed dental care paid by taxpayers for nearly 20 years — but he doesn't believe your children deserve the same."
"It's callous and it's wrong," he continued.
Singh then asked Canadians to "send Pierre and his Conservative MPs a message" by fighting back.
What is Jagmeet Singh's dental care plan?
Singh was talking about Bill C-31, An Act respecting cost-of-living relief measures related to dental care and rental housing.
It was introduced in the House of Commons by the Liberals on September 20, 2022
Then, the bill was read and voted on for a second time on October 19, 2022, and that's when all Conservative MPs who were able to vote went against the bill.
Part of the bill is about the Dental Benefit Act which will establish a benefit that provides financial support to parents for dental care services received by their children under 12 years old starting in October 2022 and ending in June 2024.
Justin Trudeau said in September that eligible parents or guardians with children under 12 years of age will get up to $1,300 per child in direct, tax-free payments with the benefit.
That works out to $650 a year for each child.
This new dental benefit came out of the Liberal-NDP deal that Trudeau and Singh agreed to back in March.
What has Jagmeet Singh said about Pierre Poilievre in the past?
Singh blamed Poilievre for the GST Credit hike not getting to Canadians faster after Conservative MPs blocked the NDP's effort to speed up the rebate increase.
"Instead of answering our call to act quickly, Pierre Poilievre said no to working through the evening," Singh said.
The NDP leader called it "appalling" that the Conservatives would delay hundreds of more dollars from the GST Credit going out to millions of Canadians.
Singh also called out Conservatives MP earlier in 2022 for laughing when he was talking about the cost of food being so expensive that Canadians can't afford groceries.
"They should be ashamed of themselves. Absolutely ashamed," he said.