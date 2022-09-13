More from Narcity
Trudeau & Poilievre Are Already Coming For Each Other & They're Not Holding Back
"Careless attacks don't add up to a plan."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Right: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Now that Pierre Poilievre has been named the new leader of the Conservative party on September 10, the barbed comments have already started flying between him and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
During the Liberal Caucus retreat in St. Andrews, New Brunswick, Trudeau remarked on Poilievre's victory, but also had a few pointed words on some of his views.
"I want to congratulate Mr. Poilievre for becoming the leader of His Majesty's Loyal Opposition," said the prime minister.
Trudeau went on to say that he plans on working with all parliamentarians, but pointedly added that "this doesn't mean that we won't be calling out highly questionable, reckless economic ideas."
"What Canadians need is responsible leadership...Buzz words, dog whistles and careless attacks don't add up to a plan for Canadians," said Trudeau.
"Attacking the institutions that make our society fair, safe and free is not responsible leadership."
Trudeau went through a number of things that don't constitute "responsible leadership," such as recommending folks "opt out of inflation" by investing in cryptocurrency and "fighting against vaccines."
All pointed remarks towards Poilievre's views. Over the years, Poilievre has called for more cryptocurrency in Canada and even came out in support of the trucker protests that took place in January 2022.
Trudeau then directly addressed Poilievre's criticisms of government spending, saying that "being there for workers, for families, for seniors... for businesses...was the right thing to do."
Of course, Poilievre also took aim at Trudeau during his first speech as leader.
"I am issuing a challenge to Justin Trudeau today," said the new Tory leader.
"If you really care, commit today that there will be no new tax increases on workers and on seniors," said Poilievre.
"None."
He also called out the "radical, woke coalition" between the Liberals and the NDP — which is not technically a coalition but a confidence and supply agreement.
"Conservatives will not support any new tax increases, and we will fight tooth and nail to stop the coalition from introducing any," added.
