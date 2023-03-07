Pierre Poilievre Is Being Accused Of Photoshopping His Muscles & He's Looking 'Swol' (PHOTO)
Move over, Popeye. 💪
Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre recently posted a photo on social media that has caused a few Twitter users to take pause. Their biggest sticking point? The leader's bicep.
On Sunday, March 5, Poilievre posted a picture on Twitter to wish his wife, Anaida Poilievre, a happy birthday.
"BREAKING: The smart, strong, hot, fierce, charming and perfect Anaida Poilievre Galindo completes another full tour around the sun," read the post. "Happy birthday, pretty woman."
But the content of the post isn't what stirred the Twittersphere.
\u201cBREAKING: The smart, strong, hot, fierce, charming and perfect Anaida Poilievre Galindo completes another full tour around the sun.\n\nHappy birthday, pretty woman.\u201d— Pierre Poilievre (@Pierre Poilievre) 1678063561
Alongside the birthday wishes and supportive replies, there is a big vocal contingent calling one aspect of the photo into question.
People are drawing attention to Poilievre's left bicep and accusing the leader, or his social media team, of altering or photoshopping it to look bigger.
"[Did] you really just Photoshop your bicep?" asked one tweet with over 350 likes.
\u201c@PierrePoilievre Do you really just Photoshop your bicep?\u201d— Pierre Poilievre (@Pierre Poilievre) 1678063561
Another response zoomed in on his arm and just said "looking swol my dude."
The quote tweets were also full of people dunking on Poilievre, many accused him of making his arm look bigger.
"Mfer photoshopped his bicep," said one post.
\u201cMfer photoshopped his bicep \ud83d\udc80\u201d— Alto \ud83c\udf37\ud83d\udd4a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\u2721 RT PINNED (@Alto \ud83c\udf37\ud83d\udd4a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\u2721 RT PINNED) 1678142492
Meanwhile, a few have even gone as far as editing the image to look like the cartoon character Popeye — and coined the term "Poplievre."
Here's another "cartoony" take.
One Twitter user even started a poll so people could vote on whether they thought the photo was real or Photoshopped, with 71.7% saying they believed it had been altered.
\u201cWhoever photoshopped your picture did a rough job but don't worry I fixed it for you\u201d— The Serfs (@The Serfs) 1678142888
Of course, there's a chance that this is not a photoshopped image and that Poilievre's arm does in fact look like that. After all, he may have been hitting the gym.
Narcity has reached out to the Conservative Party asking for more information about the image. At the time of publishing, the party had not responded. This article will be updated if a response is received.
So, all we have for now are the theories of social media users, which seems to be very much Team This-Is-Photoshopped.
