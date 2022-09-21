Poll Says Most Wouldn't Vote For Liberals In 2022 Election But The Pick For PM Is Complicated
This is how Canadians would vote in an election today.
New polling has shown that if a Canadian federal election were to take place today, most Canadians would vote for Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party over other parties.
However, who Canadians think would be a good prime minister is a bit more complicated than just that.
According to the poll, conducted by Leger, a 2022 federal election would end with 34% of the votes going towards the Tories. After that 28% would be for the incumbent Liberals and 23% for the NDP.
The small parties would pick up the slack with the Bloc Quebecois getting 8%, the People's Party of Canada and the Green Party garnering 3% each and other parties picking up about 1%.
These results came after asking 1,522 participants who they would vote for, or if their minds haven't been made up, who they would most likely vote for.
Along with this, the survey asked its respondents who, in their opinion, would make the best Prime Minister of Canada.
Interestingly enough, more people, around 24%, said that Justin Trudeau would be a better leader compared to Pierre Poilievre, at 21%, and Jagmeet Singh, 17%.
The fourth highest percentage point went to "none of the above" which was picked by 13% of the respondents.
After that, only 3% wanted People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier and 1% had hopes for Green Party head Amita Kuttner.Of course, getting the plurality of general votes doesn't always lead to becoming the governing party.
In the 2021 Federal Election, the Conservative Party of Canada actually got a higher percentage of the vote share across the country, per CBC News. However, due to Canada's parliamentary system, winning the popular vote didn't result in the Tories getting more seats in the House of Commons than the Liberals.
So, while maybe not a prediction of who could win an election, these polls do tell us a lot about how Canadians are feeling about the prime minister and the governing parties right now.
This is especially interesting as Pierre Poilievre has only been the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada for just over a week, having been officially elected to the position on September 10, 2022.
