ontario government announcement

Ontarians Can Now Book Their Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Dose & Here's What You Need To Know

You can book your appointment starting today.

Toronto Associate Editor
Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. Right: A vaccine clinic in Ontario.

Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube, Heather Wharram | Dreamstime

On Monday, the Ontario government announced that they would make bivalent COVID-19 booster doses available to everyone in the public by the end of September.

The government will give Ontarians 18 years or older the chance to receive their bivalent COVID-19 booster dose, starting with the most vulnerable. This decision was based on guidance from Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

"The bivalent COVID-19 booster is a safe and effective way for people to better protect themselves against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants in Ontario," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a press release.

"As vaccine protection decreases over time, I encourage all Ontarians aged five and over to receive the booster dose they are eligible for," Moore added.

Starting on Monday at 8 a.m., booster dose appointments will be available for the "most vulnerable populations."

This includes:

  • "individuals aged 70 and over;
  • residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and individuals living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services;
  • First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over;
  • moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over;
  • pregnant individuals aged 18 and over; and
  • health care workers aged 18 and over."
Booster appointments for Ontarians 18 years or older who do not fit the above criteria will be paused until September 26. However, people who do not belong to a "priority population" can begin to book their appointments on Monday, but it will be based on "shipment schedules and supply from the federal government."
It's important to note that "all previously-booked booster appointments for September 12 to 25 will be honoured and, if available, the bivalent vaccine will be offered."
It is recommended you wait at least six months from your previous dose to get the next one.
Appointments can be made through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
