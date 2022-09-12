Ontarians Can Now Book Their Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Dose & Here's What You Need To Know
You can book your appointment starting today.
On Monday, the Ontario government announced that they would make bivalent COVID-19 booster doses available to everyone in the public by the end of September.
The government will give Ontarians 18 years or older the chance to receive their bivalent COVID-19 booster dose, starting with the most vulnerable. This decision was based on guidance from Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).
"The bivalent COVID-19 booster is a safe and effective way for people to better protect themselves against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants in Ontario," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a press release.
"As vaccine protection decreases over time, I encourage all Ontarians aged five and over to receive the booster dose they are eligible for," Moore added.
Starting on Monday at 8 a.m., booster dose appointments will be available for the "most vulnerable populations."
This includes:
- "individuals aged 70 and over;
- residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and individuals living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services;
- First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over;
- moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over;
- pregnant individuals aged 18 and over; and
- health care workers aged 18 and over."