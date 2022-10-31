Here Is Where, How & When To Get Your Free Flu Shot In Toronto This Flu Season
Made it simple for you.
Toronto Public Health (TPH) opened 4,000 free flu shot appointments on October 26, 2022, and are offering residents their first opportunity of the season to receive an influenza vaccine.
TPH is kicking off this year’s annual influenza campaign by prioritizing some of the city’s most vulnerable settings, including retirement homes and homeless shelters.
Where can you get your flu shot?
- Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall, Toronto
- Crossroads Plaza, 2625 Weston Road, North York
- East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Boulevard, Toronto
- Eglinton Square, 1 Eglinton Square, Toronto
- Metro Hall (Wellington Street Entrance), 214 Wellington Street West, Toronto
- Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Avenue, Toronto.
When is the flu shot available in Toronto 2022?
Starting on Tuesday, November 1, free flu vaccines will be administered by appointment at "all six TPH fixed-site immunization clinics."
Initial efforts will be focused on people "living in high-risk congregate settings."
Those who miss out on the first round of appointments can apply through the TPH Appointment Booking System throughout the month of November, which the city says will be updated weekly.
"Toronto residents six months of age and older can also receive their flu vaccine through their primary care provider starting in November," the news release reads. "Those older than two years of age are eligible to receive it at one of more than 700 participating pharmacies."
It's worth noting that residents five years of age or older will be offered both a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot during their appointment.
How effective is the flu shot?
According to the city's website, the flu shot is the most effective way to protect yourself and your family from contracting the potentially deadly virus.
"It may also help you avoid unnecessary health care visits or isolating if you have symptoms," an excerpt reads.
However, it also outlines that, in general, flu vaccines are only about 50% effective in preventing flu-related illness in healthy adults.
Other ways to prevent spreading the virus include:
- Regularly washing and sanitizing your hands.
- Covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
- Disinfecting surface areas.
- Practicing physical or social distancing when possible, especially while inside.
When is too late to get the flu shot?
According to the Centres For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the recommended time to receive your flu shot is between September and October.
"While ideally it’s recommended to get vaccinated by the end of October, it’s important to know that vaccination after October can still provide protection during the peak of flu season," the agency's website reads
Between the weeks of September 1 and October 15, TPH confirmed 119 influenza cases and one "influenza outbreak," which was located within a city healthcare facility.
If you want to stay updated on Toronto flu activity, you can do so here — the city updates its data every Friday at 3:00 p.m.