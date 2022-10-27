7 Unexplained UFO Sightings In Canada That'll Make You Wonder About Life Out There
Canada seems to be a hot bed of unidentified flying objects. 🛸
Canada is a large country and with all of that open sky, there have actually been quite a lot of Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) sightings in Canada over the last 80 years.
From coast to coast, there have been many alleged sightings, confirmed by major news organizations, that might just make you believe or, at the very least, start asking questions.
In fact, a similar phenomenon has recently prompted the United States to start a committee to investigate UFOs that have been reported in their country.
So, in the spirit of the spooky season, here are some wild, intriguing stories about UFOs that have apparently been spotted here in the Great White North.
The Falcon Lake Incident
This is one of the most famous UFO sightings in Canadian history and it happened in 1967 in the forests of Manitoba.
According to CBC News, Amateur prospector Stefan Michalak was out camping alone over the May long weekend when he saw two disc-like objects hovering in the air.
After one landed, he assumed it was some sort of experimental aircraft created by the U.S. military. However, when he called out in English, Polish, Russian and German, he got no response.
Soon after, the UFO flew away, blasting him with hot air that burned his clothes and left a grid-like burn on his chest.
After investigations by the RCMP and more, there is still no explanation for this event.
The Shag Harbour Incident
Interestingly enough, there was another incident in 1967.
As explained in the Canadian Encyclopedia, in the small village of Shag Harbour, Nova Scotia, the police received accounts that an aircraft had crashed into the water with a whistling sound and a flash.
In an effort to rescue any potential survivors, the RCMP headed to the site only for the craft to sink into the ocean before they could get to it.
However, even after dive teams scoured the ocean, they couldn't find any evidence of the crash.
Again, the mystery remains unsolved, even today. But you can visit the Shag Harbour UFO Centre to get more info.
The Clarenville Sighting
This sighting, which got a commemorative coin a few years ago, also took place on the Atlantic Ocean, but this time in Newfoundland & Labrador.
In 1978, onlookers near a place called Random Island saw an oval-shaped glowing object in the sky. It was completely silent and didn't move.
Soon, the RCMP arrived on the scene and flashed it with their cruiser's lightbar, only to see the UFO mimic the lights being shone on it.
It was there for an hour before vanishing, leaving no trace and no explanation. Creepy.
The Montreal Sighting
\u201cSo there's a story about a UFO appearing over Place Bonaventure in 1990 in Montreal and this is the photograph taken of said 'UFO'.\u201d— \ud83d\udc7b\ud83c\udf41 Pink Spooky Cat \ud83c\udf41\ud83d\udc7b (@\ud83d\udc7b\ud83c\udf41 Pink Spooky Cat \ud83c\udf41\ud83d\udc7b) 1619014455
This is one of the few sightings in Canada that actually took place in a major metropolitan area.
First spotted by a man in a rooftop hotel pool in 1990, this UFO was photographed and observed by a bunch of people, including the police, per CBC News.
It was described as a metallic, round shape that had several beams of light coming off it and had no discernible source.
While some theorize it was a reflection of the pool itself in ice crystals in the air, nothing has been confirmed in the last 30 years.
The Yukon Encounter
Another unexplained phenomenon that got a commemorative coin, this time in Canada's north.
On December 11, 1996, over 30 people saw rows of rectangular lights in the sky over Fox Lake, just off the Klondike highway.
The lights apparently stayed on for a few hours, with some reports saying the UFO was the size of a stadium.
The Kensington Sighting
This sighting is maybe a little less unexplained compared to others, but still has no confirmation.
In June 2014, a Prince Edward Islander took a video of a light bouncing around and acting erratically in the sky.
Astronomers told CBC News that it is more likely an approaching Air Canada flight, made to look erratic by shoddy camera work.
Some also think it could have been a drone.
But, the Mutual UFO Network of Canada (that is, Canada's group of volunteer UFO enthusiasts) stands by it being a UFO.
The Harbour Mille Sighting
Another more recent sighting that has no explanation as of 2022.
In January 2010, several eyewitnesses said they saw a flaming object flying through the sky near Harbour Mille, Newfoundland & Labrador according to CBC News.
The Canadian government at the time claimed to have no idea what the missile-shaped object was, and had no evidence that something flew through the air at that time other than photos and eyewitness accounts.
The RCMP dubbed this an "unexplained sighting."
