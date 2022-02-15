Sections

Hundreds Of Birds Mysteriously Dropped Dead From The Sky In Mexico & The Video's So Creepy

It looked like they were dumped out of a bucket!

Global Staff Writer
Aruns911 | Dreamstime

We've officially gone from having frozen iguana falling from trees in Florida to a flock of birds dropping dead from the sky in Mexico.

A CCTV camera in Mexico caught a bizarre moment earlier this month, when hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds mysteriously fell out of the sky in the Álvaro Obregón borough of Mexico City.

It literally looked like they were dumped from a bucket.

Local police responded to reports about the falling birds blanketing public roads on February 7 after they dropped dead from the sky early in the morning, reported El Diario.

Surveillance video of the incident has spread widely online, and people have so many theories about what might have caused it.

"UFOs," wrote one person who shared the video on Twitter.

It's still unclear what exactly happened, but experts aren't going straight to UFOs at this point.

A veterinarian told the El Heraldo Chihuahua newspaper that toxic smoke might've killed the birds, but that's not the only theory out there.

The flock might have been trying to escape from a bird of prey when it flew toward the ground, two biologists told The Guardian.

Of course this is all just speculation, and the real cause of death has not been determined as of yet.

Photos published by El Heraldo Chihuahua show dozens of dead birds scattered across the sidewalk.

The birds usually migrate to Mexico from Canada for the winter season and go back north for the summer.

That means there might be fewer yellow-headed blackbirds this year.

This isn't the first time that hundreds of birds have suddenly died en masse, but each time it happens it leaves people baffled.

The birds were cleaned up and disposed of by public services.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

