Here's Where You're Most Likely To Spot A UFO In Canada
One province is known as the "UFO Capital" of the country.🛸👽
Have you ever seen a UFO? It turns out that Canadians in certain provinces may have a better shot at spotting alien life forms than others.
Casino Source, a platform for finding casino sites in Canada, calculated the odds of seeing a UFO in each province and territory across the country, and one province is apparently a hot spot for alien activity.
Casino Source analyzed the number of UFO sightings across Canada using data from the National UFO Reporting Center.
Using their findings, they were able to determine where in Canada you're least likely to see a UFO and where you're most likely to have a close encounter.
According to Casino Source, Ontario is the "UFO Capital of Canada," with 2,380 sightings, the most in the country and twice as many as the next highest province, B.C., with 1,151 sightings.
While Casino Source doesn't specify over what time period these sightings occurred, the NURC has reports from Ontario going back as far as 1998.
Following B.C. is Alberta with 654 UFO sightings and Manitoba with 230 sightings, with the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia following closely behind with 212.
Two other provinces had sightings in the triple digits, according to Casino Source: New Brunswick, with 198 sightings, and Quebec with 102.
Those in Newfoundland and Labrador don't seem to have the best chance of seeing a UFO, with only 42 sightings in the province.
The same can be said about Saskatchewan and P.E.I., with just 35 and 24 sightings in the two provinces, respectively.
Finally, those in the territories will also likely not be seeing too many UFOs, with 20 sightings in the Northwest Territories, only 7 sightings in Yukon and no confirmed sightings in Nunavut.
Canadians want to believe
According to a 2017 survey produced by the Manitoba-based Ufology Research, 19,138 Canadian UFO reports have been catalogued since 1988.
Interestingly, Ufology says this is much more than the files of the U.S. Air Force's Project Blue Book, which investigated reports of UFOs between 1947 and 1969 and recorded 12,618 sightings.
And that's not all. According to a 2021 survey by Ipsos, two in three Canadians (or 65%) believe in alien life forms, and 56% say they believe in UFOs.
A survey on global predictions by the market research company also found that 11% of Canadians think it's likely that aliens will visit Earth in 2022.
While we wait to see if that 11% is right, if you're in Ontario, it looks like you at least have a decent chance of having a close encounter of the first kind.
