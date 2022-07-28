Canada's Favourite Food Emojis Of 2022 Were Revealed & Of Course The Eggplant Is Up There
It didn't take the number one spot though.
A new survey has revealed Canada's favourite food emojis of the year — and it's hardly a surprise that one NSFW veggie made it onto the list.
A recent survey conducted by food subscription service Chef's Plate among 1,003 Canadians between July 11 and 19 found that the eggplant emoticon isn't going out of style anytime soon.
In fact, it ranked second on the list.
The number one spot? That went to none other than the birthday cake emoji, with 22% of all Canadians saying they used it the most. The survey also found that it's particularly popular with those above the age of 55, which is pretty wholesome!
Here are the top five food emojis Canadians use the most right now:
1. Birthday cake 🎂
2. Eggplant 🍆
3. Pizza 🍕
4. Burger 🍔
5. Avocado 🥑
The survey also looked into which culinary emojis Canadians use the least. Apparently, dumplings and burritos were among the least used, with 42% of people surveyed having never used them.
Other unpopular food emojis in Canada include sushi, noodles and salad.
Interestingly, the survey also looked at what food-related emojis Canadians want released – and found some interesting ideas that we could definitely get behind. We're talking poutine emojis and birthday cakes with adjustable colours!
Here's a look at some of the emojis Canadians would like to use, according to the survey:
1. A greater variety of cheeses and pastries
2. More Indian food
3. More African foods
4. Cakes with adjustable colours
5. Potato varieties such as baked, mashed potatoes, hash browns etc.
6. Chowder
7. Poutine
8. Fajitas
9. Smoothies
10. Vegan, vegetarian, plant-based and pescatarian food
There's also a clear winner when it comes to who uses food-based emojis the most. It looks like women are bigger fans of tasty emoticons than men, with 49% of the men surveyed saying they do not use them at all.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.