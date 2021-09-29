Trending Tags

Canada's Most-Used Emojis Have Been Revealed & Alberta Loves The Most 'Scandalous' One

Apparently we all love the laughing face. 😂

Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

When it comes to spicy texting, most Canadians steer clear of emojis with a double meaning, but Albertans apparently are the biggest fans of the eggplant in the country.

According to a study conducted by The Mobile Shop and shared with Narcity, the most-used emoji across Canada is the laughing face at 63%, followed by the crying face at 42%, and then the kissing face at 39%.

"Fewer (bold) Canadians favour the more scandalous emojis," it found, with 6% using peach, 6% using eggplant and 13% using the fire symbol.

It seems Albertans love innuendos most of all though, as the province leads when it comes to eggplant emoji use across all other provinces.

The majority of Canadians also said that one to two emojis per message is the most acceptable.

People in Manitoba and Saskatchewan were the least likely to text using emojis and Atlantic Canada is the most emoji-happy, with "1 in 10" of people agreeing that using five or more per message is acceptable.

And apparently, acronyms are out. Only "2 in 10" Canadians use them in texting, so you might want to reconsider that 'lol' or 'g2g.'

