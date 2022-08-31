NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto casting call

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2K If You Love Supporting Small Businesses

Ma and Pa shop lovers, where you at?

Toronto Staff Writer
Local businesses in Toronto. Right: A smiling woman.

Local businesses in Toronto. Right: A smiling woman.

Google Maps, Brooke Cagle | Unsplash

Do you avoid Starbucks and Tim Hortons to support your favourite local coffee shops? Well, good news, friend, this Toronto casting call wants to throw money at you.

Groundglass Casting is looking for real people to appear in an upcoming finance commercial to spotlight small business advocates.

"We're seeking people, 18 plus, in the Greater Toronto Area, who have a favourite local business they love and always recommend," the call reads. "This is a campaign to help showcase the importance of small businesses in our communities!"

If selected, each individual will be paid between $750 to $2,000 for a single day of filming. In addition, participating businesses will also be eligible to receive $2,000.

The pay rate is broken down as follows, $100 for the COVID-19 test appointment, $75 for a wardrobe fitting, and $750 for filming.

"If your footage is in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $1,250 for its use," it adds.

The ad requires all suggested businesses to have a brick-and-mortar location. So, sadly any work-from-home entrepreneurs you support won't qualify.

No acting chops are needed for the gig, but you should be outgoing and comfortable in front of a camera. All individuals must be legally eligible to work in Canada and fully vaccinated.

Before you apply, you'll need to make you're available for the following dates:

  • September 15, 2022, for a brief online interview with the director
  • September 22 to 23 for a COVID-19 test
  • September 24 to 25 for the filming day.
Overall, the commercial is an excellent opportunity with very few requirements; add in a chance to help a local business and it's a win-win, friends.

Finance Commercial 

Salary: $750 to $2,000

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: Any and all small business lovers.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...