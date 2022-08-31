A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2K If You Love Supporting Small Businesses
Ma and Pa shop lovers, where you at?
Do you avoid Starbucks and Tim Hortons to support your favourite local coffee shops? Well, good news, friend, this Toronto casting call wants to throw money at you.
Groundglass Casting is looking for real people to appear in an upcoming finance commercial to spotlight small business advocates.
"We're seeking people, 18 plus, in the Greater Toronto Area, who have a favourite local business they love and always recommend," the call reads. "This is a campaign to help showcase the importance of small businesses in our communities!"
If selected, each individual will be paid between $750 to $2,000 for a single day of filming. In addition, participating businesses will also be eligible to receive $2,000.
The pay rate is broken down as follows, $100 for the COVID-19 test appointment, $75 for a wardrobe fitting, and $750 for filming.
"If your footage is in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $1,250 for its use," it adds.
The ad requires all suggested businesses to have a brick-and-mortar location. So, sadly any work-from-home entrepreneurs you support won't qualify.
No acting chops are needed for the gig, but you should be outgoing and comfortable in front of a camera. All individuals must be legally eligible to work in Canada and fully vaccinated.
Before you apply, you'll need to make you're available for the following dates:
- September 15, 2022, for a brief online interview with the director
- September 22 to 23 for a COVID-19 test
- September 24 to 25 for the filming day.
Finance Commercial
Salary: $750 to $2,000
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Any and all small business lovers.