A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $9,000 To High Five & Dance In Europe
Extroverts wanted.
Desperate for a Euro trip but lack the funds? A new Toronto casting call is here to save the day! All you need is a valid passport and loads of energy.
Jigsaw Casting is hiring various individuals with engaging looks and personalities to appear in an upcoming campaign for a "ticket selling website."
"We would love to see some great faces, unexpected, engaging, fun-to-watch... characters not typical commercial types," the agency states. "We want to cast people who feel like someone you could easily pass on the street, less beautiful models and more unique characters that feel real to everyday life."
The roles are Boom Stick Lady, High Five Strangers Guy, Dancing ladies, Shoulder Seat Man, and Woman.
Each opportunity requires a unique vibe and favours outgoing people who are comfortable dancing, rocking out, and hyping others on camera.
The ideal age range for each part ranges from 20 to 50 years old, so don't worry if you haven't been a college student in a long while.
Those selected to appear in the project will be paid approximately $6,000 to $9,000 per person.
The ad requires all participants to film in Slovenia, with the company providing all travel costs and accommodations.
If you're interested in applying, you'll need to be available for the following dates:
- September 12, 2022, for Zoom interview
- September 18, 2022, for a travel day, will return on September 24, 2022
- September 20, 2022, for a wardrobe fitting
- September 22 to 23, 2022, for filming in Slovenia
The deadline for submissions is September 6, 2022, at 11:00 am.
Project Fan
Salary: $6,000 to $9,000
Company: Jigsaw Casting
Who Should Apply: Individuals ages 20 to 50 years old who have an engaging energy