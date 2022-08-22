A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $3K To Ride Jet Skis In The Dominican Republic
You and bae can go together.
Do you and bae desperately need a getaway but lack the funds to go any further than, say, Ohio? Well, postpone that Cleveland trip, friend, because this Toronto casting call could be your golden ticket.
Mann Casting is looking to hire real couples ages 25 to 70 to appear in an upcoming vacation commercial that shoots at a "fancy resort" in the Dominican Republic.
The agency is also looking for individuals 21 years or older with experience operating a jet ski as well as families with young children.
Those looking to apply must be double vaccinated against COVID-19 and possess a valid passport.
The submission deadline is August 23, 2022, so you'll want to apply quickly. Procrastinators beware.
All selected candidates will be notified by the end of the week.
Interested individuals must make sure they're available for these dates before applying:
- September 3 to 4 for a COVID-19 test
- September 5 to 11 for a flight to the Dominican Republic
- September 7 to 10 for the shoot
The company will cover all flights, accommodations, and meals for the trip.
Anyone seeking more information on the self-tape process can email info@manncasting.com.
Payment for the project will be broken into the following rates, a total of $500 for two travel days that will get you "there and back," $200 for "a down day," which may not be required, and $150 for the wardrobe fitting.
If your footage is used for two years, you'll be paid $2,000, with children being paid $1,500,
However, if the company decides to use your image for three years, adults will be paid $3,000, and children will be paid $2,000.
Vacation Commercial
Salary: An approximately $2,000 to $3,000 buyout depending on usage
Company: Mann Casting
Who Should Apply: Real-life couples, families and jet ski riders.