A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $7,500 If You're A Man With 'Hispanic Heritage'
That's a lot of dough.
A Toronto casting call is seeking men who are 20 to 40 years old of Hispanic heritage to appear in an upcoming Dove campaign.
Milo Casting says applicants should be passionate hobbyists who could be labelled as one of the following, musician, chef, athlete, or artisan.
If you're someone who enjoys sharing your interests with the "younger generation," such as your children, nieces, or nephews, by cooking or playing guitar with them, you're a perfect fit for this gig.
However, it's worth noting that the agency is also looking for Hispanic men who don't have "a particular passion" to apply. So, don't fret if you don't fit the bill to a tee.
"If you happen to have a son/daughter, or younger family member or community member aged roughly 7–15 years of age that you could be photographed with, this is a bonus, but not necessary!" the call reads.
Don't worry if you lack acting chops or modelling experience either because the ad is specifically targeting real people.
However, you'll want to ensure you're available for the filming, which is set to take place between September 12 to 13, 2022.
It's worth noting that the campaign will only be accepting applications from Ontario residents. Those selected will also likely need to take a COVID-19 test before the shoot, which will be covered by production.
If you book the gig, you will be paid $5,000 if you're a single adult and $7,500 if you're an adult with a youth.
