A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,250 If You Enjoy Having Lunch At Tim Hortons

Is a Turkey BLT your staple?

Toronto Staff Writer
A Tim Hortons. Right: A Tim Hortons' melt sandwich.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime,Emily Pan | Dreamstime

Does your lunch break always include you sauntering over to Tim Hortons for a round of staples? Well, good news, a Toronto casting call wants to pay you to live your life.

Groundglass Casting is looking for individuals 18 or older to appear in an upcoming Tim Hortons commercial, with those selected to be paid between $750 and $2,250 plus for a single day of filming.

The project is looking for "energetic and outgoing" people from various professions to appear, including construction workers, entrepreneurs, fitness experts, and university students.

No acting experience is required to apply, as the gig is looking to hire real people who legally work in Canada to be interviewed on camera.

However, individuals with vegetarian, vegan, or food-sensitive diets will not be considered.

If you're interested in applying, you'll need to make sure you're available for the following dates:

  • September 7, 2022, for an online interview with the director
  • September 13 or 14 for a COVID-19 test
  • September 13 or 14 for a brief wardrobe appointment
  • September 15 for filming

If you book the job, you will receive a total of $125 for the wardrobe and COVID-19 test appointments, plus $750 for the shoot day.

Individuals whose footage ends up in the final commercial will receive an additional $500 if used on the web and $1,000 for TV usage.

Anyone shortlisted to appear in the commercial will be notified on September 6, 2022.

Overall, it's an excellent opportunity for anyone who's made Tim Hortons a regular part of their work day.

Tim Hortons Commercial 

Salary: $750-$2,250

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: Individuals 18 or older who regularly lunch at Tim Hortons

Apply Here

