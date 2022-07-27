7 Things Toronto Ranks Best In The Country & World For In 2022
Let's hear it for the 6ix!
Sure, Toronto may be one of the most expensive places to live in, but there are a ton of things that the city has going for it that can make it worthwhile.
Throughout 2022 so far, Toronto has cracked the top 10 list for a bunch of categories both within Canada and across the world, too.
From its diverse food scene to its incredible city views, here are seven things Toronto was named one of the best at this year (and the bragging rights are so real).
It's the best at being one of the most livable cities in the world
Torontonians may get a lot of flack for thinking they live in the center of the universe, but they think that for good reason! According to the Global Liveability Index for 2022, Toronto was named among one of the top ten most livable cities across the globe due to its high education and health care scores. While it clinched eighth place, two other Canadian cities cracked the list.
The CN Tower is one of the best at having some incredible views
Maybe Drake was really onto something when he came out with Views. After taking in more than 1.4 million TripAdvisor reviews, Remitly named the CN Tower as the ninth best spot in the world for a stunning view. The iconic Toronto landmark beat out the views from Parc Guell in Barcelona, but it was bested by the "Top of the Rock" in NYC and the London Eye in London, England.
Toronto is the best at having the most diverse food scene
Going out to eat in Toronto can be a hard choice to make when there are many cuisines to choose from! The 6ix apparently has so much of a variety that Chefs Plate gave the city the top spot for having the most diverse food scene in the whole world.
It's the one of the best at being the most "seductive"
Yes, you read that right. Back in April, The Bottle Club named Toronto the eighth most seductive city in the world, thanks to how many strip clubs, sex events, OnlyFans creators and kinky people live in the 6ix. Toronto also cracked its top 5 list for the world's most sensual menus, which is largely due to the number of oyster bars in the city.
It's one of the best travel destinations for TikTokers
@travelmowgly Places to visit in Toronto ❤️ #beach#trending#viral#video#fyp#Canada🇨🇦#foryou#foryourpage#foryoupage#Canada#travel#Toronto#TorontoLife#reelkarofeelkaro♬ Disturbia - mbappegoals
TikTok has spoken. Bounce, a luggage storage company, compiled a ranking earlier in July that compared the hashtag view counts for 140 cities around the world and the 6ix clinched the ninth most popular travel destination with just over 17 billion views. Toronto even beat out Madrid, Spain.
Toronto is the best Canadian city for moviemakers to go to
\u201cLook who\u2019s filming in #portcredit #Mississauga \ud83c\udfa5@WhatsFilmingON @TOFilming_EM @netflix\u201d— Henna Mazzocco (@Henna Mazzocco) 1656646739
If you're from Toronto, chances are you've seen a celebrity (or two) in your lifetime! With how many movies and TV shows come to the 6ix to shoot, MovieMaker named Toronto the best Canadian city for filmmakers to live and work in (and the second best across the whole continent, too).
The city has some of the best Wordle players in the country
Someone playing Wordle on their phone.
The five-letter guessing game that has taken the world by storm, Wordle, apparently has some incredible players in Toronto. Earlier this year, WordTips named Toronto as having the best Wordle scores in Canada with an average of 3.81 guesses. While the 6ix cracked the top 10 list for the country, Toronto just barely made it to the world's top 25 list as it clinched the 25th spot across the globe along with NYC.