Toronto Just Ranked As The Best Canadian City To Be A Moviemaker & Is 2nd In North America
Quiet on set! 🎬
Move over Hollywood because there's a Canadian city making it into the movie big leagues!
So many TV shows and movies are going to hit Toronto’s streets this year, like the steamy Netflix series Sex/Life, and a new horror project directed by Guillermo Del Toro starring Rupert Grint.
Toronto is now sitting second on MovieMaker's list of top ten cities to live in and work as a moviemaker across North America, being cited as a place where productions will plan on "taking advantage of the generous tax credits, a huge pool of experienced talent, and an expanding collection of sound stages."
Notably, it's also the highest-ranking city in Canada, and according to a press release by the city, it's moved a full 10 spots on the list since last year.
"Studio space is projected to grow 63 per cent by 2025, with major investments made by the City and by global studio operators who recognize Toronto’s value proposition as a global film city. This will be a key part of Toronto’s strong economic recovery that is so crucial in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," city officials wrote.
So, how did the rest of Canada stack up?
Other cities that clinched a spot included Montreal in fourth place, Vancouver in sixth place, and Calgary in tenth. Here's what the overall 2022 rankings for big cities looked like across the continent:
- Albuquerque
- Toronto
- Atlanta
- Montreal
- Boston
- Vancouver
- Chicago
- Austin
- Philadelphia
- Calgary
Last year Torontonians saw an exciting year for popular series and movie productions with star-studded casts being filmed in their city, the likes of which included Umbrella Academy, Locke & Key, The Boys, and The Handmaid's Tale.
"The City will continue to prioritize inclusive growth and the expansion of film studio space, to support a thriving screen industry in Toronto. We know supporting a strong film industry here in Toronto is one way we are working to ensure our city comes back stronger than ever from the pandemic," Mayor John Tory said.