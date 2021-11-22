Trending Tags

Rupert Grint Was Just Spotted In The GTA & He's Apparently In Town For A New Show (PHOTO)

Bloody hell, it's Ron Weasley!

Rupert Grint Was Just Spotted In The GTA & He's Apparently In Town For A New Show (PHOTO)
@lamannabakery | Instagram

Attention Harry Potter fans: Rupert Grint was just spotted in the GTA, and maybe it's time the Marauder's Map becomes an actual thing.

Lamanna's Bakery shared a selfie with the famed Harry Potter star who stopped by for a visit over the weekend - and no, he didn't get any pumpkin pasties. While he was there, Grint bought some strawberry shortcake doughnuts and one of the bakery's well-known big slices.

The Daily Mail reports that Grint is currently in town filming a Netflix special created by Guillermo del Toro, who is known for Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy, and The Shape of Water.

While on IMDb it's listed as "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight," the Daily Mail reports that it was rebranded to Cabinet of Curiosities.

The show is set to film in Toronto until February 14, so keep your eyes peeled for more sightings!

Variety reports it's going to be an eight-part horror series featuring a wide cast of characters and a variety of narratives that will offer a little bit of everything for those who love this genre. It is reported that two of the eight episodes will be original stories penned by del Toro, too.

Some of the actors that are part of the Netflix show include Ben Barnes, Andrew Lincoln and Tim Blake Nelson.

It's not confirmed which episode Grint is filming for, according to The Daily Mail, but the publication reports that he was carrying around a painting with eyes.

Narcity reached out to the production team for confirmation but did not immediately hear back before this article's time of publication.

