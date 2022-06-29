NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto facts

Toronto Is Now The Most Expensive City In Canada & Here's Where The Others Ranked

Vancouver isn't even close.

Toronto Staff Writer
The CN Tower and Rogers Centre in Toronto

The CN Tower and Rogers Centre in Toronto

Google Maps

Does living in Toronto have your savings stuck at piggy bank status? Don't worry. You're not alone. You're just living in the most expensive spot in the country.

According to Mercer's 2022 Cost of Living Survey, an evaluation of 227 cities across five continents, the 6ix is currently the most expensive city in Canada, and boy, are the runner-ups ever looking real good.

To put things into perspective, Toronto is the 89th most expensive city in the world. Its closest competitor in the country is Vancouver, which ranks 108th. That's a pretty big gap.

Trailing behind Canada's top 2 most annoying places to save money are Montreal, 125th, Ottawa, 132nd, and Calgary, 141st.

Yup, "Cowtown" is looking so blissful right now. Maybe it's time to trade the OVO merch for some cowboy boots.

What does the future look like for Canadians living in the country's most expensive cities? It all comes down to how companies handle the sudden boom of remote work.

"Although Canada continues to be a relatively affordable place to live and an attractive destination for remote workers, like other advanced economies, it is seeing significant price increases in goods and services," said Nicole Stewart, Principal, Career at Mercer Canada, in a statement emailed to Narcity.

"In a highly inflationary environment where organizations and individuals have increased flexibility around their work locations, employers will need to ensure they have effective and responsive compensation and talent strategies to address the cost of living concerns of mobile employees," Stewart adds.

In conclusion, there's no simple solution to making cities like Toronto more affordable, but working from home is now a viable option for employers. So, there's at least a chance you could escape to the country with a high-paying salary.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...