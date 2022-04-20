Toronto Was Just Ranked One Of The Most Seductive Cities In The World
It's official, the 6ix is sexy.
Everybody's talking about Toronto's reputation as a tech hub, but what about its clout for being one of the sexiest cities in the world?
According to a new study by The Bottle Club, the 6ix is currently the 8th most seductive city thanks to its impressive amount of sex events, kinky people, OnlyFans entrepreneurs, and strip clubs.
The evaluation also ranked Toronto fourth in "Most Sensual Menus."
The 6ix all but conquered the category thanks to its surplus of champagne bars and oyster restaurants. Apparently, Torontonians are all about those aphrodisiacs.
But, the fun doesn't stop there. Another honour was placed upon the city, with a study ranking it the 8th kinkiest place globally.
The achievement can be attributed to Toronto's booming market of OnlyFans creators, for which it nearly scored a 9. As well as the city's sex events and high population of "kinky people."
As for where the sexiest place in the whole world is? Apparently, it helps to be British.
London ranks first on the list thanks to its smouldering score of 72.2 out of 80.
The old and, therefore, sexy city, celebrates a whopping 131 sex events, with over 167,000 people signed up to fetish sites and 10,000 in the capital making bank on OnlyFans.
So, if you're single and ready to mingle and are looking for the absolute best place to get your jollies, you'll have to book a flight. But, for now, you can settle for the slightly less charged Toronto.