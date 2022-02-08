The Top 6 Sex Toys Sold In Toronto Were Revealed & They're Totally Worth Splurging On
Hey Google, play Good Vibrations. 🎶
Adult toy store PinkCherry recently revealed its top 10 list of the sexiest cities in Canada and Toronto came (pun totally intended) in at number nine. The city that topped the list was Calgary, BTW.
According to PinkCherry, over 10,348,268 inches of sex toys were sold across Canada in 2021. They say it equals to 475 CN Towers or 1,788 Harbour Centres. Wowza.
If you're curious to see how your hometown faired, you can play around with the map on the brand's website.
Here are the top six sex toys sold in Toronto.
Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator
This toy is extra quiet and waterproof so you can use it in the bedroom or in the tub or shower. "I can't believe I've been living my life without this thing. Unreal. Best purchase ever," one reviewer says.
Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator + Vibration
The main difference between the first Satisfyer and this one is that this offers ten different types of vibration for headboard-rattling fun. "It very quickly brought me to new heights," one reviewer says.
PinkCherry Rocket X Vibe
The third most popular sex toy in Toronto is this little vibe kit from the brand's signature line. It features four completely interchangeable stimulator tips and steady and deceptively powerful vibrations. "I literally thought I was taking off the damn bed, so Socket is a suitable name," one reviewer says.
Magic Wand Rechargeable
This conveniently cordless wand can run up to three hours on a single charge (chances are it won't take that long to accomplish your goal). It has four different speed settings, offering up to 6,300 vibrations per minute. "Worth every penny," one reviewer says.
We-Vibe Unite 2.0 Couples Vibrator in Purple
While this popular toy is a great addition to date night, it could also be used for some fun solo play. The ten powerful vibration modes can be turned on and adjusted via remote control. "Can we give it a six-star review?" one reviewer asks.
Bodywand Midnight Massager
This classic plug-in vibrator doesn't have all the fancy bells or whistles but it certainly gets the job done. If you're not already convinced, just know one shopper titled her review: "OMG!! OMG!! OMG!!" So if that doesn't sell it for you, I don't know what will.