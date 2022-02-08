Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

The Top 6 Sex Toys Sold In Toronto Were Revealed & They're Totally Worth Splurging On

Hey Google, play Good Vibrations. 🎶

Commerce Editor
The Top 6 Sex Toys Sold In Toronto Were Revealed & They're Totally Worth Splurging On
@pinkcherryca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Adult toy store PinkCherry recently revealed its top 10 list of the sexiest cities in Canada and Toronto came (pun totally intended) in at number nine. The city that topped the list was Calgary, BTW.

According to PinkCherry, over 10,348,268 inches of sex toys were sold across Canada in 2021. They say it equals to 475 CN Towers or 1,788 Harbour Centres. Wowza.

If you're curious to see how your hometown faired, you can play around with the map on the brand's website. There, you can also see the top products sold in Toronto or any other city. If anything tickles your fancy, you can get 20% off with the code LOVE.

Here are the top six sex toys sold in Toronto.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator

PinkCherry

This toy is extra quiet and waterproof so you can use it in the bedroom or in the tub or shower. "I can't believe I've been living my life without this thing. Unreal. Best purchase ever," one reviewer says.

PinkCherry
$79.99 $39.95
Buy Now

Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator + Vibration

PinkCherry

The main difference between the first Satisfyer and this one is that this offers ten different types of vibration for headboard-rattling fun. "It very quickly brought me to new heights," one reviewer says.

PinkCherry
$119.90 $ 59.95
Buy Now

PinkCherry Rocket X Vibe

PinkCherry

The third most popular sex toy in Toronto is this little vibe kit from the brand's signature line. It features four completely interchangeable stimulator tips and steady and deceptively powerful vibrations. "I literally thought I was taking off the damn bed, so Socket is a suitable name," one reviewer says.

PinkCherry
$19.95
Buy Now

Magic Wand Rechargeable

PinkCherry

This conveniently cordless wand can run up to three hours on a single charge (chances are it won't take that long to accomplish your goal). It has four different speed settings, offering up to 6,300 vibrations per minute. "Worth every penny," one reviewer says.

PinkCherry
$169.95 $135.96
Buy Now

We-Vibe Unite 2.0 Couples Vibrator in Purple

PinkCherry

While this popular toy is a great addition to date night, it could also be used for some fun solo play. The ten powerful vibration modes can be turned on and adjusted via remote control. "Can we give it a six-star review?" one reviewer asks.

PinkCherry
$109
Buy Now

Bodywand Midnight Massager

PinkCherry

This classic plug-in vibrator doesn't have all the fancy bells or whistles but it certainly gets the job done. If you're not already convinced, just know one shopper titled her review: "OMG!! OMG!! OMG!!" So if that doesn't sell it for you, I don't know what will.

PinkCherry
$99.99 $49.95
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian housing market

Toronto Home Prices Are Now Officially Higher Than Vancouver & Here's What Has Caused It

While many thought we’d never see the day, it’s finally happened.

Mirko Vitali | Dreamstime, Natalia Bratslavsky | Dreamstime

Toronto is now outpacing Vancouver when it comes to home prices, taking the crown for Canada’s most expensive housing market.

Toronto’s composite MLS HPI benchmark ($1.26 million) edged out Vancouver’s ($1.255 million) in January, according to a report by RBC Economist Robert Hogue. Known for its notoriously pricey home costs, Vancouver has held the title of Canada’s most expensive market for decades — and by a wide margin.

“It’s a stunning development though not entirely surprising considering how hot the Toronto-area market has become, especially since the fall,” writes Hogue. “Toronto’s benchmark price soared over the past five months, including a mind-blowing 4.3% monthly increase — or nearly $52,000 — in January alone. Vancouver prices have accelerated as well, just not to the same extent.”

Keep Reading Show less
toronto raptors

The Raptors Are Reacting To Fred VanVleet's NBA All-Star Bid & It's Getting Super Emotional

Lowry, Drake, and DeRozan are so pumped!

@raptors | Instagram

There's going to be a new NBA All-Star coming from the 6ix this year and it's none other than Fred VanVleet!

On Thursday, February 3, the NBA revealed the reserve players that will grace the All-Star lineup this year, and among the lucky few is none other than the Raptor's guard.

Keep Reading Show less
sephora canada

Sephora Canada Started Selling Sex Toys Online & Everything Sold Out In A Day

Everything came and went in a flash. ⚡

Sephora Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you've always wanted to order a new eyeshadow palette with a side of vibrator, then Sephora Canada could be your new one-stop shop.

Keep Reading Show less
valentines day

These Sex Toys Are On Sale In Canada So You Can Have A Pleasure-Filled Valentine's Day

Nothing but good vibes on February 14. 💓

@lovehoneyofficial | Instagram, @wevibe | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Flowers eventually wilt away and die but sex toys? They last forever.

Keep Reading Show less