You Can Order These Sex Toys On Amazon Canada & The Reviews Are Hilarious
Tell your roommate you just ordered a "rechargable personal massager." 😉
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
We all know that sex toys have skyrocketed since the pandemic and, well, business is still booming — or buzzing, rather.
Besides visiting your local adult shop or browsing Lovehoney's website, you can also order sex toys online via Amazon Canada. The shipment isn't the only thing that will come quickly.
If you're interested in diversifying your toy collection, you can order this Erocit Vibrator Rabbit on Amazon for $17.99. One shopper left a review saying, "This amazing monstrosity feels like you have a family of hummingbirds inside you," adding that they are never leaving the house again. So there you have it!
The XOPlay Wand Massager is a best seller on Amazon and it's only $35.99. Technically it's a full-body massager to relieve muscle aches but a lot of shoppers use it for sexual wellness. One individual titled their Amazon review "OMG" and wrote "no need for a boyfriend."
Womanizer, a leader in the sex toy industry, has a bunch of products for sale on Amazon including the Womanizer Pro 40 for $79 (originally $109). This toy has a ton of five-star reviews. One person mentioned how the product came with... an eye chart?
"It’s so good it came with its own little eye chart. I guess they want you to check your vision after you use it to make sure you can still see straight," they wrote.
Toys like the Womanizer Pro 40 also make great gifts for your partner (hint, hint, Valentine's Day is coming up!). One individual who gifted this item to their wife received positive feedback. "I gave it to my wife to try and she was pretty suspicious of it. Later that day she showed up with a big grin on her face and said 'we are definitely keeping that thing!'"
If you're looking for something compact, this Shibari Mini Halo Plus ($39.38) might satisfy your needs. Despite its tiny size, it comes with a high-strength motor and multiple intensity settings.
If you're skeptical about getting it, hopefully this fabulous review will change your mind:
"Have you ever been in the car, strolling down the highway, and hit the rumble strip and feel a little something-something in your nether regions? Imagine that but multiple it by 100. I was shocked, my lady bits were shocked, but my roommates didn’t hear a thing. Let’s just say this isn’t your grandma's vibrator!"
This Oliver James Rechargeable Personal Massager ($29.99) is another beloved item. It comes in a bunch of pastel colours like mint green and peach. Shoppers highly recommend this item but they do lament that it's not waterproof. One review reads: "Poor girl was hanging from the ceiling for six hours straight and the vibrations were as strong as the Daytona 500."
