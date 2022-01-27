Trending Tags

These Sex Toys Are On Sale In Canada So You Can Have A Pleasure-Filled Valentine's Day

Nothing but good vibes on February 14. 💓

@lovehoneyofficial | Instagram, @wevibe | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Flowers eventually wilt away and die but sex toys? They last forever.

Whether you're single or in a relationship, Valentine's Day is a good time to invest in some new sexual wellness products. Lucky for you, a bunch of toys are on sale right now so you can experience nothing but good vibes on February 14 and beyond.

Some buzzworthy products are up to a whopping 50% off and we even found a nice one on sale for $3! If you're buying one for the first time, we're happy to help you browse and find something that fits your needs and budget.

Womanizer Pro40

Womanizer

The massive global brand Womanizer is having a Valentine's Day sale and some of their renowned products are up to 50% off. One of the marked-down items is this touch-free massager that offers four hours of play and six levels of intensity so you never get bored.

Womanizer
$139 $79
Buy Now

Lovehoney Frisky Tingles Rabbit Vibrator and Pleasure Balm

Lovehoney

Right now, Lovehoney vibrators are up to 50% off including this beginner-friendly 10 function rabbit vibrator that comes with a menthol-infused balm designed to increase sensitivity.

Lovehoney
$39.95 $19.97
Buy Now

Three Speed Bullet Vibe

Pink Cherry

A vibrator for less than the cost of a latte? It doesn't get any better than this. This toy from Pink Cherry is tiny, discreet, and it travels like a dream, so it's pretty much perfect.

Pink Cherry
$5.99 $2.95
Buy Now

We-Vibe Anniversary Collection: Sync & Tango Set

We-Vibe

We-Vibe is also having a Valentine's Day sale and items are up to 50% off, including this sensual set of their bestselling vibrators. We-Vibe Sync delivers intense vibrations while We-Vibe Tango targets specific areas with knee-buckling precision.

We-Vibe
$319 $159.50
Buy Now

Womanizer Premium

Womanizer

Another toy included in Womanzier's Valentine's Day sale is this flagship pleasure air stimulator. With its autopilot functionality, it takes the lead so you can relax and enjoy contact-free stimulation.

Womanizer
$219 $159
Buy Now

Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Glitter Massage Wand Vibrator

Lovehoney

This glittery vibrator comes in a bunch of different colours but only the red one is on sale right now. It's your last chance to buy it because according to Lovehoney's website, it will not be restocked.

Lovehoney
$64.95 $38.97
Buy Now

Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator

Pink Cherry

One of Pink Cherry's bestselling products is this rather cute rose gold vibrator that employs gently throbbing suction. There's not a single bad review on the site. The best part is it's super quiet.

Pink Cherry
$79.90 $39.95
Buy Now

Panthra Maha Animal Print Remote Control Vibrating Love Egg

Lovehoney

Here's a toy animal print lovers can get behind. This stylish love egg comes in a multifunction case so you can carry it with you discreetly if you're travelling. It also happens to be waterproof so you can use it in the bath or shower.

Lovehoney
$59.95 $35.97
Buy Now

Maude Vibe

Urban Outfitters

This toy on sale at Urban Outfitters doesn't necessarily come with a hefty discount but it's a sale nonetheless. It's a three-speed, water-resistant vibrator with a canvas travel pouch so you can have fun wherever you go.

Maude
$59 $50
Buy Now

XOPLAY Rechargeable Personal Wand Massager

Amazon Canada

If you're interested in this snazzy purple vibrator, Amazon Canada is offering $5 at checkout. It's marketed as a massager for sore backs, arms and legs but, let's be real, it totally works to provide pleasure down there.

XOPLAY
$35.99 $30.99
Buy Now

Lovehoney Little Wonder Rechargeable Silicone Mini G-Spot Vibrator

Lovehoney

Dubbed "a little wonder with big pleasure potential," this slim and sleek toy features 10 toe-curling vibration functions so you can switch things up every now and then.

Lovehoney
$49.95 $24.97
Buy Now
