Canadians Can Discreetly Shop For Budget-Friendly Sex Toys Online & Here’s How

Getting off shouldn't come (pun totally intended) at a steep price.

Ilya Ginzburg | Dreamstime, Marko Pena | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Is anyone surprised at the fact that sex toys have been flying off shelves since the first lockdown took place? With all the alone time we've faced these last 18 months, our battery-operated toys were getting our undivided attention.

Gone are the days of walking sheepishly (and fully disguised, of course) into an adult shop to buy a toy we'd tell our roommate is "just a back massager, I swear!" There are more online shops than ever before.

Lovehoney is a global sexual happiness brand founded in Bath, England in 2002. Co-founders Neal Slateford and Richard Longhurst launched the company when they noticed a gap in the market when it came to sex toys. Now, Business Wire says the entire global sexual wellness industry is expected to reach $125.1 billion by 2026.

With sex being such a huge part of our overall health and well-being, retailers like Lovehoney are now catching on and starting to sell toys, lubricants and other "secret drawer" goodies for millennials.

Just recently, Canadian retailer Indigo added a variety of vibrators to their Wellness category online, priced anywhere between $42 and $299. But getting your rocks off shouldn't come (pun totally intended) at such a steep price.

If you're excited and curious to explore pleasure - on your own or with a partner/partners - Lovehoney has great deals on sex toys. In fact, the online shop has a Deal of The Day that runs every day for 24 hours. Today's deal happens to be 47% off the Tracey Cox Supersex Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator ($48).

You can find a ton of sex toys for couples up to 50% off and 20% off all Cal Exotic products, too. Another great promotion online is the 3 for 2 Fun & Foreplay where you can buy any two products and get the third one FREE.

Student shoppers can also enjoy a 20% discount on products that are packaged discreetly and come with free shipping on orders over $60.

Unlike your bedsheets, you can't let your sex toys go too long without a good wash. While most toys can be cleaned with antibacterial soap and warm water, you can also pick up this Lelo Premium Cleaning Sex Toy Cleaner Spray ($16.95). It's alcohol-free, pH balanced and totally discreet and effective. It just says "premium cleaning spray" on the bottle so no one will know what it's for if they're snooping through your medicine cabinet.

Lovehoney

Price: Varies

Details: A one-stop shop for all your sexual wellness and pleasure needs. Canadians can now discreetly shop for toys, lube lingerie and more with amazing discounts to boot! Students can get a 20% discount, while those who sign up for the newsletter can get 15% off their order. The brand also has a Deal of the Day for the entire calendar year.

Find It On LOVEHONEY

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

