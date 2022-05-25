This TikTok Shows What It's Actually Like Inside A Toronto Sex Club & It Looks Spicy
Not your average date night.
You may think that sex clubs with mirrored ceilings, red rooms and voyeuristic peepholes only exist underground or in special movies, but Toronto's own Oasis Aqualounge has it all.
The water-themed private member's spa and lounge is for adults only and offers "an upscale, sexually liberated and clothing-optional space that caters to the needs of women and their partners," according to its website.
The lounge posted a video on TikTok and allowed viewers to take a peek into what the club offers, from rules to playrooms.
The TikTok shows several rooms and what could be considered "play stations," like a giant cross with bondage chains, as well as regular aspects of a water lounge, like towels for guests to dry off with.
The red room features what appears to be a leather bed with red painted walls and windows for other guests to peek in on the room's activities.
The spicy video also shows wristband options attendees can use to display their level of interest in "play."
@oasisaqualounge Reply to @jtfrias87 #fyp #foryou #education #swingtok #polytok #toronto #club #oasisaqualounge ♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
In a follow-up TikTok video, the club explained that the wristbands allow guests to signal their level of interest in meeting new people and who they are seeking to "play" with, whether it be any gender, female partners, male partners or couples.
The club is a "9,000 square foot historic mansion" located at 231 Mutual St. in Toronto, and members must be over the age of 19 to attend. Additionally, they will need to fill out a form consenting to the fact that they are OK with being in a club where "sexual acts may occur."
Men, women and couples have different pricing and rules, although all genders and sexual orientations are welcome at the club.
Narcity reached out to Oasis Aqualounge for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.