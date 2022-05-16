Toronto Beat Out NYC In A Ranking For The Most Diverse Food Scene In The World
Now that's some serious bragging rights.
Calling all Toronto foodies: the 6ix has the most diverse food scene in the entire world, and it even beats out New York City. So, how do you like them (big) apples?
Chefs Plate found that Toronto clinched the gold medal in this category after analyzing Tripadvisor's data in 30 of the most populated cities across the globe and looking at the top 20 restaurants in each spot.
Since almost two-thirds of the 6ix's best restaurants comprised different international cuisines, they found that Toronto was worthy of the top title.
"Plus, with 1,700 monthly Google Searches seeking both 'best Chinese food Toronto' and 'best Mexican food Toronto' - there is a healthy appetite for a varied Toronto food scene," the study reads.
Out of the best restaurants in Toronto, there were 12 different kinds of international cuisines that made the list, which is three more than the cities that came in second.
Cairo and Seoul were tied for second place with nine cuisines in their top 20 restaurants, and the rest that made up the top ten list (including NYC) all tied with eight.
If you're wondering what's the most popular cuisine across the globe, it's Italian, with Japanese and Indian taking second and third place, respectively.
Lima, the capital city of Peru, was ranked as the city with the least diverse food scene in the world with just one kind of cuisine in its top 20 restaurants. Ouch.
Here are the cities that cracked the top ten list:
- Toronto, Canada
- Cairo, Egypt
- Seoul, Korea
- Karachi, Pakistan
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- New York City, the United States
- Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Santiago, Chile