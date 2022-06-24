NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

most livable cities in the world

Toronto Made The Top 10 List Of Most Livable Cities In The World & Here's Why

Can you guess the two Canadian cities that ranked higher?

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto skyline.

Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime

The next time you complain about Toronto's freezing winters or the stormy summers, you might want to remind yourself that the 6ix is one of the top ten most livable cities in the world, according to a new study from the Economist Intelligence Unit.

The Global Liveability Index 2022 dropped, and Toronto managed to grab number eight on the worldwide list for best living conditions. Although Toronto wasn't the only Canadian city that managed to snag a spot.

Vancouver managed to top Toronto at number five, and Calgary took home the biggest win for Canada, tying for third place with Zurich, Switzerland.

The list ranks 172 worldwide cities based on five factors, including stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

"Indicators are scored as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable," and then "weighted to produce a rating, where 100 indicates that liveability in a city is ideal and 1 means that it is intolerable."

With 100 being a perfect score, Toronto received a rating of 95.4, with its highest score in health care and education and its lowest score in infrastructure.

According to the EIU rating scale, any rating from 80 to 100 means there are "few, if any, challenges to living standards."

Here are the ten most livable cities according to The Global Liveability Index 2022:

  • Vienna, Austria, 99.1
  • Copenhagen, Denmark, 98
  • Zurich, Switzerland, 96.3
  • Calgary, Canada, 96.3
  • Vancouver, Canada, 96.1
  • Geneva, Switzerland, 95.9
  • Frankfurt, Germany, 95.7
  • Toronto, Canada, 95.4
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands, 95.3
  • Osaka, Japan, 95.1
  • Melbourne, Australia, 95.1

The lowest ranking city was Damascus, Syria, at 172 with an index score of 30.7.

