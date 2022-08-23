A Toronto Casting Call Is Hiring Wrestlers & Boxers To Be In A Series With The Rock
No acting experience required!
Carly Granovsky Casting is looking for wrestlers, fighters, boxers, and individuals with stunt or martial arts training to appear in an upcoming series called Tales From The Territories.
The documentary is being produced by Vice TV and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, which should perk the ears of any WWE diehards still waiting for "their moment."
According to Vice, the show will reunite real wrestling legends to relive their most "outrageous" true stories from the ring.
"We're looking for non-union wrestlers, fighters, boxers, and talent with a stunt or martial arts training to play various wrestlers throughout the decades! From Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Antonio The Great, Andre The Giant, Princess Victoria, and more," the call states.
All roles will be non-speaking, so don't worry about your acting chops. However, you will have to wear a wig, which may be worth worrying a little bit about.
The show is scheduled to shoot in the Greater Toronto Area from the end of August 2022 till October.
Payment rates are as follows:
- Wrestlers, Leads - $300 a day
- Secondary Roles - $250 a day
- PCR Testing - $25/day
The agency states that they "prefer" applicants be double vaccinated. All talent must be comfortable being rapid tested on set.
If you're a real go-getter, you can upload an "optional video" in your application, showing off your skills on the mat.
The form also includes the option to be a background performer, which pays $200 and involves much less glory. But, if you just want to be a part of the experience, it's an excellent option for getting on set and paid.
Tales From The Territories
Salary: Wrestlers, Leads - $300 a day, Secondary Roles - $250 a day
Company: Vice TV
Who Should Apply: Wrestlers, fighters, boxers, and individuals with stunt or martial arts training