This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $750 To Be Sidney Crosby's Body Double
Are you a dead ringer for Crosby?
Has everyone always told you that you look just like Sidney Crosby? Well, don't you think it's time to flaunt your blessed genetics? This Toronto casting call certainly thinks so.
Groundglass Casting is rushing to cast a body double for the NHL icon, encouraging men with an athletic build who are 5'10 to 6'1 tall and 190 to 210 pounds in the GTA to apply.
If cast, you will double for Crosby in an upcoming commercial, which, surprisingly, won't require you to do any skating.
However, the non-union project does require applicants to be legally eligible to work in Canada, fully vaccinated, and willing to travel to film in Rimouski, Quebec.
If selected, you'll need to take a COVID-19 test between August 13 and 15 and film for one day between August 15 and 17.
Booking the gig will get you a total of $125 for your COVID-19 and wardrobe test appointment and $750 for the filming. You will also receive $350 per travel day and $100 per diem.
"All travel expenses and accommodations will be coordinated for you and paid," the call states.
If you're shortlisted for the project, casting will notify you on or before August 13.
If getting into Toronto's booming film industry is something you yearn to do, but you don't look anything like Crosby, don't fret. Plenty of opportunities pop up in the city every week.
In June, a casting agency offered to pay applicants a whopping $7,000 just for having a great fashion sense. So, they get pretty lucrative.
Sidney Crosby Commercial
Salary: $825 plus travel expenses
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Men with an athletic build who are 5'10 to 6'1 tall and 190 to 210 pounds