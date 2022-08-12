A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay New Canadians $1,000 If They've Never Had Peanut Butter
Are you new to Canada and open to experiencing a staple of its collective diet? Well, then this Toronto casting call can be your gateway into the local gastronomy.
Milo Casting is looking for immigrants, who have migrated to the country in the last six months to two years, from ages 14 to 60-plus to appear in an upcoming Kraft peanut butter commercial.
The catch? Applicants must never have tried the iconic spread before.
"Previous on set experience is not necessary, simply looking for real new immigrants with great energy," the call states.
Another requirement is fluency in at least one of Hindi, Tagalog, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin and/or Cantonese.
"Our shoot is looking to welcome new immigrants to Canada by producing peanut butter jars saying 'Welcome Home' in their first language and to be a part of them trying peanut butter for the first time," it adds.
The agency encourages couples and families to apply together. Those chosen will be paid a minimum of $1,000 per person.
Interested auditioners must be available to shoot for one day from August 31 to September 1.
If selected, you may be required to take a COVID-19 test before shooting, the cost of which will be covered by production. You and your family members must also be fully vaccinated against the virus, to be eligible.
Overall, the gig is an excellent opportunity for those wanting to dive head first into Canadian culture and make a little extra dough while doing it.
Kraft Peanut Butter Commercial
Salary: $1,000
Company: Milo Casting
Who Should Apply: 'Real immigrants' who have migrated to Canada in the last six months to two years, and are aged 14 to 60-plus.