A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay Your Family $4,000 To Appear In An Amusement Park Ad
All you have to do is be filmed having fun!
Are you and your family the kind of people who love a good thrill ride? If so, this Toronto casting call wants to pay you the big bucks.
Milo Casting is looking for "real families" that include children ages 6 to 15 years old to appear in an upcoming amusement park commercial.
According to the call's description, interested families should consist of 4 to 5 members, varying from "parents with two kids or multi-generational families with one or two children and a grandparent or two."
It's worth noting that the casting agency is seeking diversity and encouraging Asian families and other ethnicities to apply.
No previous acting experience is required. All your family needs to do is be comfortable being filmed enjoying an amusement park.
Narcity reached out to Milo Casting to see if the park in question was Canada's Wonderland. However, the agency only revealed that the ad is for "a parent company for 17 amusement parks across North America."
Anyone interested in applying will need to submit the following information:
- The names, ages, ethnicity and location of all family members
- Phone number and email address for contact purposes
- A couple of group shots of your family, where everyone is visible
- Whether a talent agency represents you
- Your family name, which you can put in your subject line.
All family members must also be available to shoot on December 2 or 3, 2022.
Those chosen for this campaign will be paid $4,000 or more per family for "a shoot over a single evening."
Individuals interested in applying must send the details above to submit@milocasting.com to be considered for the project.
Amusement Park Commercial
Salary: $4,000 or more per family
Company: Milo Casting
Who Should Apply: Families with 4 or 5 members, including children ages 6 to 15 years old
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.