Simple Plan Joins The Offspring Tour In Canada This Fall & It'll Feel Like The Noughties
Spiked hair might be required.
The Offspring announced Tuesday that it is teaming up with Canadian pop-punk icons Simple Plan for their upcoming Let The Bad Times Roll Tour.
The nationwide tour will kick off in Halifax on October 31, 2022, with both bands expected to hit a total of 18 cities, including Toronto, Ottawa, and Kingston.
The event is named after The Offspring's tenth album, which takes a sharp look at today's biggest cultural moments and political events.
"This album is probably the most cathartic thing we've done," frontman Dexter Holland said. "The messages might be dark, but at the end, what's left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important, and most of all, hope is important."
The complete list of tour dates looks like this:
- October 31, 2022 – Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
- November 2, 2022 – Saguenay, QC – Centre George Vezina
- November 4, 2022 – Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- November 5, 2022 - Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
- November 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- November 11, 2022 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
- November 12, 2022 – Kingston, ON - Leon's Centre
- November 13, 2022 - St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre
- November 18, 2022 – Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
- November 19, 2022 – Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
- November 21, 2022 – Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
- November 25, 2022 – Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
- November 26, 2022 – Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
- November 27, 2022 – Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.
"We are so excited to finally be able to announce this Canadian tour with The Offspring," Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan added. "We know a lot of our Canadian fans have been waiting for a very long time for this and we're absolutely thrilled to play for them all over the country."