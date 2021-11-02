Trending Tags

They'll be rocking out at several stages in the province. 🤘

The Offspring & Simple Plan Are Coming To Ontario Next Year & It's The Early 2000s Again
Pixel Focus | Flickr, Christian Bertrand | Dreamstime

Calling all 2000s punk fans! There's a "pretty fly" tour coming up for you. The Offspring and Simple Plan are touring Canada together next year and they are making several stops in Ontario.

The Offspring announced on October 29 that their Let The Bad Times Roll tour will be hitting several stages across Canada starting on January 27.

There will be five shows in Ontario alone and here's what the dates look like:

KINGSTON: February 5 at Leon's Centre

OTTAWA: February 6 at the Canadian Tire Centre

TORONTO: February 8 at the Scotiabank Arena

LONDON: February 9 at the Budweiser Gardens

ST. CATHARINES: February 11 at the Meridian Centre

Let The Bad Times Roll is The Offspring's 10th studio album, and the band's frontman and songwriter, Dexter Holland, said it's likely one of the most cathartic things they've written yet.

"The messages might be dark, but at the end what's left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important," Holland said in the announcement.

The two bands will be heading further west for the rest of the tour, ending its Canadian leg in Vancouver on March 3.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 5, at 10 a.m. ET.

